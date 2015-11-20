Brown named publisher and ad director of Williston, Sidney papers

WILLISTON — The Williston Herald and the Sidney Herald are proud to welcome aboard Karen Brown as our new Publisher and Advertising Director.

Brown comes to the Bakken by way of Sidney, Ohio where she was General Manager/Media Director for the Sidney Daily News, a product of Civitas Publications.

Her more than 30 years in the newspaper industry includes experience in advertising sales, as advertising director and group revenue manager. Outside the office, Brown has been active on chamber of commerce boards, downtown committees, parade committees, SWOT committees and sat on the AdOhio Advisory Board.

“I believe in community newspapers and the communities that support them,” Brown said. “After speaking with some folks during my few short visits to Williston, it was very apparent this is a community that believes in its future, and I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Brown’s first day in the Williston office will be Dec. 7.

“Karen is a newspaper veteran with experience in all aspects of publishing,” said Wick Communications Regional Publisher Randy Rickman, who has been Publisher of the Williston Herald since November of 2014. “We are looking forward to her positive impact in our organization and in the market.”

Brown graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh with an Associate’s Degree in Commercial Art and Minor in Advertising.

She is the mother of two children and three grandchildren and her hobbies include painting and photography.