Anderson named Publisher/Ad Manager of Wasilla Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman

Dennis Anderson, who had been the Montrose Daily Press advertising manager, has been named publisher/ad manager of the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman in Wasilla, Alaska.

Dennis began his career with Wick Communications as an advertising representative in Montrose, Colo., in August 2004. He was an advertising representative until November 2012 when he was promoted to advertising director by then publisher, Francis Wick. Anderson was key to several successful revenue concepts with the Montrose Daily Press, including three yearly editions of the high school sports preview, Valley Health, Valley Living magazine, the official visitor guide of Montrose, Visit Montrose, and a TMC product, Montrose County Shopper. Prior to joining Wick, he worked in the retail store industry for 19 years, including 16 years in store management. He also served three years in the U.S. Army.

Anderson’s first day in The Frontiersman’s office will be Monday, April 25.

Interim group publisher Ken Harty, said, “We are pleased to have Dennis as our next publisher/ad manager of the Mat-Su-Valley Frontiersman. We know he will be an asset to the newspaper and to the community it serves.”

“We’re excited for this next chapter at Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman and for Dennis Anderson,” said Wick Communications President and CEO Francis Wick. “Anderson will be a marvelous leader helping steward the organization, through dynamic information that will keep the community engaged and informed, and assisting local merchants in ways to develop their brand and message to customers.”

Dennis and his wife, Melissa, have three children, Jonathon, Matthew and Victoria plus two grandchildren, Landon and Joey. Dennis has been heavily involved in youth sports in Delta Colorado, including starting a youth football program in 2004 that is still active today. He also enjoys gardening and spending time with family and friends.