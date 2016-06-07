Charles West named Central Design Operations Manager

Charles West is the Central Design Operations Manager. He joined Wick Communications in June 2016. Charles oversees the production of all print and online advertising for the various newspapers.

Prior to Central Design, Charles was the Advertising Creative Supervisor at the Arizona Daily Star for nine years. He was a graphic designer at Tucson Newspapers, Inc. for seven years.

Charles, a Hoosier, has been in Tucson since 2000. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Visual Communications and Design from Purdue University.

He is an avid runner and enjoys reading. Charles has recently gotten married to Melissa and has a stepson named Nathan. Charles is based in the Tucson offices of Wick Central Design.