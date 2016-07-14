Wick hires industry vet Nick Monico as COO

Wick Communications has hired an industry veteran with deep leadership experience to serve in the newly created senior management role of chief operating officer. Nick Monico begins work July 12 from the company’s home office in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Most recently, Monico served as vice president/regional director Ohio for Civitas Media. He oversaw 17 daily newspapers, 20 paid weekly newspapers and 20 non- daily products. Prior to joining Civitas, he was vice president of community newspapers for GateHouse Media, a role that gave him leadership over 250 media operations in 17 states.

Monico also held senior management positions for Trib Total Media in Pittsburgh and for Gannett Co. in Ohio. He held numerous publisher positions, in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. He has knowledge of all facets of the business, having started his career as a reporter before moving to advertising sales.

“Monico’s passion for the industry, coupled with his extensive knowledge of small-town newspaper operations, makes him an excellent addition to the Wick executive team,” said Wick President and CEO Francis Wick. “I’m very excited to have someone of Monico’s experience and capabilities come on as COO of Wick Communications.”

Monico plans to hit the ground running. He will visit Wick properties in the coming months with an eye toward capitalizing on revenue initiatives. He is emphatic about his reasons for coming to Wick.

“The Wick family,” he said. “The commitment to community journalism and the longstanding commitment to quality.” Monico said it was the perfect time in his career to share his experience and to advance journalism in the communities served by Wick.

Monico attended Pennsylvania State University, where he majored in journalism/advertising. Monico and his wife, Marcia, have two children in college.