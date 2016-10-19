Anderson named group publisher of Wick’s Alaska operations

Dennis Anderson, who is currently publisher of Wick Communication’s Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman, will become group publisher of Wick’s Alaska operations, the company announced. He assumes his new role on Nov. 1.

“Dennis Anderson has worked for me in the past and I know his dedication and innovative style will help advance Wick Communications in Alaska,” said Wick CEO Francis Wick. “Having central group leadership over the Anchorage Press, Arctic Warrior and the Frontiersman in Wasilla will provide our readers and advertisers a seamless local connection to those communities.”

Anderson has been with Wick Communications since 2004, starting as an advertising representative in Montrose, Colo. In 2012, he was promoted to advertising director by then publisher, Francis Wick. Earlier this year, Anderson was named publisher of The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman.

Prior to joining Wick, Anderson worked in the retail industry for 19 years, including 16 years in store management for Gibson’s Discount Stores and Abel’s Hardware. He also served three years in the U.S. Army.

Anderson and his wife, Melissa have been married for 30 years and have three children, Jonathon (18), Matthew (24) and Victoria (29) plus two grandchildren, Landon and Joey.

Anderson has been heavily involved in youth sports and activities, including Cal Ripken baseball league president, a youth leader in his church and co-founder of the Delta Panther Jr. fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football program.

“I’m honored and humbled by the trust and faith Wick Communications has placed in me to take advantage of every opportunity Alaska has to offer for our Alaska newspapers,” Anderson said. “I’m extremely proud of the Frontiersman team and how quickly they have adjusted to some aggressive plans we have put in place.

“The Anchorage Press and Arctic Warrior have a great staff and I can’t wait to see what combining forces will bring for us in Alaska,” he said. “These are exciting times for Wick Communications in Alaska.”