Harty Takes Additional Responsibilities as Publisher

Ken Harty, group publisher for Wick Communications, has been named publisher of the Williston Herald and will begin duties on Oct. 4.

“Ken is an experienced senior manager in Wick Communications having worked at three of our operations over the years,” said Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications. “He will bring that cross section of experience in media operations, providing progressive leadership of Williston’s hometown daily newspaper through new revenue development and editorial ideas in print and digital along with community engagement.”

A second-generation newspaperman, Harty joined Wick in October 1992. He began his time with Wick by working in several departments within the Daily News in Wahpeton, N.D./Breckenridge, Minn. In 2002, he became assistant advertising manager at the Daily Iberian in New Iberia, La., and in 2006 took over as the advertising manager of the Daily Herald in Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

In 2007, he returned to be publisher of his hometown newspaper in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area.

“I am excited to be the next publisher of the Williston Herald and look forward to working with the great people of Williston and the Williston Herald,” Harty said.

Harty has been very active in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge communities. He has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (past president), United Way of Richland/Wilkin (past president), Kiwanis of Wahpeton/Breckenridge (past president), North Dakota State College of Science Alumni Foundation Board of Directors, and the board of the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau (current vice president).

As a group publisher of Wick Communications, Harty will be the publisher of the Williston Herald and Wahpeton Daily News while overseeing Wick newspaper operations in Montana and California.

“Wick Communications and the owners in particular have long ties with the Williston Herald and the community it serves. We care deeply about the many issues Williston faces as it relates to growth and vitality and know a strong newspaper media operation goes hand in hand with a strong community” Wick said.

Harty is married to Esmeralda and they have two grown children, Jennifer and Jolene, and two grandchildren, Caleb and Sophia. He enjoys fishing and spending time with his family.