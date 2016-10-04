Klostreich Named General Manager

Daily News Publisher Ken Harty has named Tara Klostreich general manager of the Wahpeton, N.D., operation, effective Oct. 4.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Tara Klostreich to general manager of the Daily News,” Harty said. “She has done an excellent job leading the advertising department of the Daily News and is ready for the next step.”

Klostreich joined the Daily News in February 2006 as an advertising representative and was promoted to assistant ad manager in July 2014. She became advertising manager in July 2015.

She is a member of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Wahpeton Rotary, Twin Town Ambassadors and is the secretary and past president of the Twin Town Ambassadors.

“I am excited and look forward to working with the entire staff at the Daily News, News-Monitor and Southern Valley Shopper,” Klostreich said. “I believe in our company, our newspaper and our staff. I am committed to continuing our tradition of hometown newspaper products.”

Klostreich has two grown children, Seth, who is married to Kari, and Cole, who is married to Glenn Klostreich. She is the proud grandmother of Kaisyn. Klostreich resides in Breckenridge, Minn., where she is a lifelong resident.