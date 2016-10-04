Spiess Takes Publisher Position in Montana

Wick Communications has named a newspaper industry veteran as the next publisher of The Herald in Sidney, Mont. Stephanie Spiess starts work on Oct. 3.

Working first in Portsmouth then London, Ohio, for Civitas Media properties, Spiess served as an advertising representative from 2008 to 2010, as regional online sales manager from 2010 to 2014, and as general manager from 2014 to 2016.

“I am excited to start this new challenge with The Herald and feel that the newspaper is the heart of a community,” she said. “My goal is to build up the relationship between the local community and the newspaper and for the Sidney Herald to be the first place that Sidney turns to when they want to know that’s going on in Richland County.” Spiess also hopes to leverage her digital expertise to expand the news organization’s online presence.

“Wick Communications is excited to have Stephanie Spiess join the Sidney Herald media operation family. Spiess will bring her print and digital experience to the newspaper and will become part of those community organizations that work to make Sidney a better place to live” said Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications. Spiess and her husband, Tony, have four sons, Devon, Eli, Ian and Lane. She enjoys sports and spending time with family.