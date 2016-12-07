Pierce joins Daily Iberian as publisher

Wick Communications has tapped Christina Pierce to be publisher of The Daily Iberian, in New Iberia, La. The industry veteran brings with her a wealth of experience earned at news organizations throughout the region. She begins work on Dec. 12.

Prior to joining Wick Communications, Pierce worked for Gannett Co., most recently as the general manager of The Town Talk in Alexandria, La. she has also held management positions in Monroe and Shreveport in Louisiana, Jackson and Hattiesburg in Mississippi, and at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn. All told, she has more than 17 years of newspaper experience.

Pierce says she is looking forward to diving into the rich Cajun traditions of New Iberia and surroundings.

“Words can’t express how excited I am about this opportunity,” said Pierce. “I know economic conditions have been difficult for New Iberia. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get involved to do what I can to help the community move forward. I’m honored to be able to play a part in the future of The Daily Iberian.”

Wick CEO Francis Wick said Pierce’s sales and management experience, as well as her history of getting involved in her community, were important.

“Pierce brings a track record of leadership and operational versatility that will complement the strong foundational work of retiring publisher Will Chapman,” Wick said. “As a former member of the New Iberia community, I’m excited to welcome another member to the community that will contribute in a very meaningful way.”

While in Alexandria, Pierce was appointed to the board of directors for Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, LSU Alexandria, and the Rapides Symphony Orchestra. Pierce is active in Rotary and the chamber of commerce, and has been a volunteer for the United Way.

“I knew that the New Iberia market would be an excellent fit for me,” Pierce said. “Meeting with both staff at The Daily Iberian and several community leaders helped me to decide that this is the opportunity for me.”

Not only has Pierce proven to be a committed member of her community, but she has been honored for her work as well. She was recognized with Gannett’s Chairman’s Award for outstanding sales management performance. She was also the recipient of Apartments.com’s “Innovator of the Year” award while in Jackson, Miss. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

She is married with six children, five grandchildren and a very spoiled German shepherd dog. In her free time, Pierce is a voracious reader, excellent cook and mediocre golfer.