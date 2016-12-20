Saenz named interim general manager of the Nogales International

Andrew Saenz has been named interim general manager of the Nogales International.

Saenz, who is in the fourth generation of Wick family members to operate the national media chain, comes into the position with across-the-board experience in several departments.

He most recently served as regional business manager for the Green Valley News and Nogales International. Andrew served as advertising manager in Green Valley for nearly three years. Saenz did stints in circulation and in the newsroom in Green Valley, and also worked as a sales rep at the Daily Iberian in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Saenz is a graduate of the University of Arizona; he and his wife, Jerusha, have two children, AJ, 8, and Danika, 4.