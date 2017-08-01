The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids (NC) launches new digital job board

The Daily Herald and its website RRDailyHerald.com has launched a new job board.

Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com., which premiered Tuesday, offers the power of “RealMatch” (realmatch.com) and its cutting edge job-matching technology and targeted network distribution.

Employers who post jobs on Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com will receive unprecedented reach to top hiring professionals in the Roanoke Valley and on the “TheJobNetwork,” the largest recruitment ad network of job sites in North America. This results in up to four times better response than leading national job boards.

TheJobNetwork reaches millions of active and passive job seekers monthly across the Internet on local, niche and vertical job sites, as well as on leading aggregator sites and social networks.

To ensure the maximum number of qualified response possible, jobs posted on Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com are automatically optimized, distributed and monitored as part of targeted ad campaigns. This targeted distribution produces higher rankings in search results on search engines and paid job sites, which results in a 200 percent increase in qualified responses. In addition, the new site allows hiring managers to save valuable time and effort with “Real-Time Job Matching,” which automatically screens, grades and ranks applicants, as well as returns, qualified passive job seeker matches in real-time from the site’s resume database.

“We researched numerous job board vendors and were so impressed with the superior features and performance that RealMatch offers,” said Titus Workman, publisher of The Daily Herald. “We’ve invested more than six months of work in creating Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com so that it will offer area employers and job seekers an unprecedented jobs board service.”

The Daily Herald’s job board also offers job seekers Real-Time Job Matching’s enhanced user experience, which instantly matches job seekers to open postings based on their skill set, experience, and preferences, eliminating the need for tedious keyword searching and browsing through hundreds of irrelevant job postings.

Since Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com is part of The Job Network, job seekers also have access to job matches from any of the thousands of network sites. Job seekers who register on Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com can view relevant job matches and apply in real-time from their online account and via the Jobs.RRDailyHerald.com mobile website.