Dru Sanchez has been named publisher of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun

Sanchez comes to Green Valley from the Arizona Daily Star, where she spent more than five years as Digital Sales Manager and Classified Ad Director. She also worked 21 years at the Los Angeles Times, where she held several positions including Recruitment Sales Manager and Advertising Operations Manager.

Sanchez said she enjoys Arizona’s weather, hiking, unique restaurants and surrounding areas such as Tubac, Bisbee, and Tombstone. She has two children and four grandchildren.

“Green Valley is so lush with the pecan trees and the mountains,” Sanchez said. “I’m looking forward to hiking, getting involved in the community and learning more about the history of Green Valley and its surroundings.”

She also loves to travel and recently returned from a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun, and am eager to get out in the community to meet the people, leaders and business owners,” she said. Her first day was July 31.

Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said Sanchez will carry on a tradition of strong leadership at the papers.

“We’re excited to have Dru’s passion for local journalism, coupled with her familiarity and love of the region, making her the ideal candidate to continue the great work being done at the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun,” he said.

Rebecca Bradner, who has been publisher since 2014, is retiring Sept. 30, 2017.