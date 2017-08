Titus Workman, Publisher of the Roanoke Rapids Herald resigns

Titus Workman, the publisher at the Roanoke Rapids (NC) Herald since 2010 for Wick Communications, has resigned effective Sept. 22 to take a position with a Louisiana newspaper.

Wick will begin a nationwide search to hire a publisher. In the meanwhile, Rebecca Bradner will serve as the on-site publisher in Roanoke Rapids. Bradner has been with Wick since 2014 and is just concluding that role as the Green Valley (AZ) publisher.