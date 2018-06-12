Dan Shearer has been named Editorial Director for Wick Communications

Dan Shearer, editor of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun, has been named Editorial Director for Wick Communications.

In his new role he will come alongside the company’s 17 editors at nearly 30 newspapers in 10 states to strengthen content, encourage best practices, sharpen management skills and keep on top of industry changes.

“Dan brings a very exciting perspective to community journalism that conveys both best practices and practicality in today’s environment,” President and CEO Francis Wick said. “Given his level of experience, and passion to see our editors grow, Dan will be a valuable contributor of Wick and our strategy to serve valuable local content to our readers.”

Dan joined Wick Communications in 2009, and has worked for The Arizona Republic in Phoenix, the Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, and the Reporter-News in Abilene, Texas. He continues as editor in Green Valley and Sahuarita.

“I recently spoke to all the editors in our organization and was impressed by their experience, enthusiasm and tenacity,” Dan said. “I look forward to building on this as we address the rapid changes in newspapering.”