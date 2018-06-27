McDermott Named New Managing Editor at the Daily News Media

We are happy to announce the promotion of Carrie McDermott to Managing Editor of Daily News Media effective immediately. McDermott joined Daily News Media in 2011 as the Wilkin County reporter. A native Californian, she moved to Wahpeton from Riverside, California in January 2010 after working 17 years at The Press-Enterprise, a regional newspaper in Southern California. She held a number of positions including copy editor, page designer, and interactive web producer.

McDermott was promoted to assistant managing editor at Daily News Media in May 2013.

“I’m humbled at the opportunity to lead our newsroom,” McDermott said. “We have a great group of professionals who work hard each day to bring informative and interesting stories to our readers, whether it’s covering high school athletics, local and regional government or your children’s school activities. It’s an honor to be chosen for the position at a company with deep roots and tradition in the Southern Red River Valley.”

“We are excited to have Carrie’s passion and dedication lead the editorial department to continue the great work being done at the Daily News Media” Publisher Tara Klostreich said.

Former Managing Editor Kathleen Leinen resigned June 25, 2018, after 25 years with Wick Communications. The staff of the Daily News Media and News-Monitor Media thank Leinen for her contributions to the newspaper and we wish her well in her future endeavors.