Miller named publisher of Sidney Herald

Kelly Miller has been named publisher of the Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana. “We are pleased to bring someone with Kelly’s experience to the Sidney Herald.” said Wick Communications group publisher, Ken Harty.

Kelly Miller, a 20-year veteran of the newspaper industry, was most recently publisher of the Mineral Daily News Tribune, a daily owned by Gatehouse Media. Kelly specializes in sales training and has a strong background in advertising and sales.

The Michigan native and graduate of Western Michigan University brings a strong interest in civic organizations and community. Miller is very involved in Rotary

International, serving as communications chair for the Keyser, WV Rotary Club.

“I am very excited to begin working with the team at the Sidney Herald and for Wick

Communications. I can’t wait to meet with the community and do all I can to make it successful.”

“We’re grateful to have added a leader of Kelly’s capabilities to the beautiful community of Sidney, MT and overall Wick organization.”

“Miller’s experience, leadership and great sense of humor helps draw the best out of those around her, while maintaining a high expectation of quality content and innovative ways to help local merchant’s prosper.” said Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications.

Miller is married to Donnie Miller, a retired Army National Guard veteran. She enjoys spending time with her dogs, on her motorcycle, playing golf and cheering for the Detroit Lions.