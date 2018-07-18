Wick names new publisher for Argus and sister paper

Stephanie Spiess has been named publisher of The Argus Observer in Ontario, and its sister publication, Independent-Enterprise in Payette. “Wick Communications is proud to bring someone of Stephanie’s caliber to the Observer” said Wick Communications group publisher, Ken Harty.

Spiess most recent assignment was as publisher of the Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana where she has been publisher since October 2016.

Prior to that she was in Portsmouth then London, Ohio, for Civitas Media properties, Spiess served as an advertising representative from 2008 to 2010, as regional online sales manager from 2010 to 2014, and as general manager from 2014 to 2016.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey in Ontario with the Observer and hope to help grow the relationship between the Observer and community as the number one source for local news in the area,” she said. “My goal is to build up the relationship between the local community and the newspaper and for the Argus Observer to be the first place that readers turn to when they want to know that’s going.”

“We’re excited to see one of our own have the opportunity to lead this storied franchise serving Ontario and the many beautiful communities making up the western treasure valley region. Stephanie showcases the best of a media leader, positivity and enthusiasm to serve the community through strong local journalism and ways to assist local business succeed in their marketing efforts” said Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications. Spiess and her husband, Tony, have four sons, Devon, Eli, Ian and Lane. She enjoys sports and is an avid fan of Cincinnati teams including the Reds, Bengals and Xavier Musketeers.