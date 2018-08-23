Mike Rand has joined Wick Communications as CFO

“Mike brings a body of experience that will help build upon the work of previous CFOs,” CEO Francis Wick said. “His eye on hitting targets and ability to drive successful deals in M&A puts Wick in a very exciting position as we move forward.”

Rand moved to Wick after 20 years with News Media Corp. in the greater Chicago area, where he also was CFO. He has a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University, and is a CPA.

“I am very excited to be joining the Wick Communications team and learning from their 90 plus years of experience in the newspaper industry,” he said. “My wife, Cindy, and I are happy to be moving to Sierra Vista soon and we won’t miss the Northern Illinois winters.”

Rand headed New Media’s financial planning and accounting operations and negotiated and closed 40 acquisition deals. He has also spearheaded successful post-recession revenue initiatives and is an experienced mentor and coach.