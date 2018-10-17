Quincy Valley Post-Register earns awards

The Quincy Valley Post-Register, a recently acquired Wick Communications weekly newspaper in central Washington, won several awards in the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association competition in October. The paper also has been named 2018 Business of the Year by the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.
- Second place: Topical In-Paper Special Section
- Second place: Multiple Advertiser Ad, 1 or 2 full pages, Jessica Blancas
- Second place: Smaller than half-page Ad, Color, Jessica Blancas
- Second place: News Story, short, Dave Burgess
- Second place: Government Story, Dave Burgess
- Second place: Color Sports Photo, Action, Sebastian Moraga
- Third place: Promotion of Newspaper, Single House Ad, Jessica Blancas