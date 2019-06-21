Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich has named Diana Hermes advertising manager of the Wahpeton, North Dakota, operation, effective June 18.
“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Diana Hermes to advertising manager of the Daily News and News Monitor,” Klostreich said. “She has done an excellent job leading the advertising department and is ready for the next step.”
Hermes joined the Daily News in August 2014 as classified advertising representative and was promoted to advertising supervisor in March 2018.
She is a member of the Twin Town Ambassadors, Make A Wish, Kinship Lunch Buddies and is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she is a substitute Sunday School teacher.
“I am honored to be promoted to Multi-Media Sales Manager. It is a privilege to work for Wick Communications, they took a chance on me five years ago without any newspaper experience and hired me as a classified sales representative,” Hermes said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the help of the company and the amazing mentors I have. There are a lot of milestones in one’s life and this is a big one.”
Hermes has two daughters, Lexi and Hadley, and is married to Jamie Hermes. Hermes resides in Hankinson, North Dakota.