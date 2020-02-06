Reilly Kneedler Named Wick Digital Audience Editor

Wenatchee World staff writer Reilly Kneedler has been named to the newly created role of Wick digital audience editor.

While the position is new to Wick Communications, the role has been an integral part of the success that larger news organizations such as The Washington Post have had in growing their digital subscriptions to support the newsrooms that provide the essential service of local journalism to their communities.

“Reilly has impressed us with his initiative, digital knowledge, and eagerness to better understand our newsrooms’ and readers’ needs,” Francis Wick, Wick president and CEO, said.

“This role will help us elevate the value of our journalism and facilitate authentic conversations with our communities, in person and on all platforms.”

Kneedler, who attended Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, will continue to write for The World from Wenatchee, under the direction of World managing editor Russ Hemphill. His expanded role will include direct input and authority for training editors and newsrooms on best digital and engagement practices for Wick’s curated e-newsletter initiative and digital strategy.