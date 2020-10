Local Media Association profiles Wick’s NABUR project.

With new hyperlocal platform,

Wick Communications asks its readers:

Won’t you be my NABUR?

Local Media Association is profiling some of the first Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge winners in North America and how they’re putting funding to work developing sustainable business models, diversifying revenue streams, and increasing audience engagement.

Read Full Article on LMA site

Webinar from Sept. 29: