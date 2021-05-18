Wick Communications’ NABUR project receives national recognition

NABUR, our innovative online forum, is seeing a lot of success and getting plenty of national recognition. It recently received two top honors from the Local Media Association.

Best Social Media and Engagement Strategy

Best Digital Audience Growth Strategy

Read about them here; you’ll see that nobody in the industry is doing anything close to this. Congrats to Sean Fitzpatrick, Alessia Alaimo and Reilly Kneedler for their good work alongside our Journalist Product Managers in Sierra Vista, Arizona, (Dana Chiueh); Green Valley, Arizona (Rocky Baier); Montrose, Colorado (Josue Perez); and Wenatchee Washington ( Kneedler/interim). We’re launching in Wahpeton (ND)/Fergus Falls (MN) soon. Thanks also to those newsrooms and publishers who are supporting all the efforts along with many others.