McCloud promoted to MyHeraldReview Multimedia Sales Manager

Herald/Review Media is pleased to announce the promotion of Alycia McCloud to Multimedia Sales Manager. McCloud replaces Kelsey Laggan who relocated to Clarksville, TN. Laggan has been crucial to the success of the Herald/Review multimedia specialist team for the past three years and worked closely with McCloud.

McCloud began her career with Herald/Review Media in May of 2018 as the Digital Marketing Specialist and has become a digital marketing leader within Wick Communications, the parent company of Herald/Review Media.

In her position as Digital Marketing Specialist, McCloud was the expert for digital campaigns including, but not limited to programmatic, social media and email marketing. She was also instrumental in the development and launch of loveshoplocalaz.com, an ecommerce website for small businesses in Southern Arizona.

McCloud brings her continued expertise in digital marketing to oversee the multimedia specialist team and all of Herald/Review’s print and digital marketing initiatives.

“It is hard to replace an integral team member like Kelsey Laggan, but we are fortunate to have Alycia McCloud ready to follow her lead and bring the team to the next level,” stated Herald/Review Publisher Jennifer Sorenson.

Herald/Review Media is part of Wick Communications, a family-owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines and specialty publications in 10 states. The home office is in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Wick publishes newspapers in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.