Wick Communications names Scott Green as Production Manager

Francis Wick, CEO, announced on Wednesday that Scott Green has returned to Wick Communications as Wick Production Manager, effective November 1, 2021. Green will also serve as Lead Pressman at the Sierra Vista Herald. Green returns to Wick Communications from Swift Media Group, Gypsum Colorado where he implemented many new processes at Colorado Mountain News Media.

Green has over 38 years of experience in the production environment beginning in Calgary Alberta, Canada and joined Wick Communications in February 2002 as the Production Manager of the Sierra Vista Herald/Bisbee Daily Review and in 2006 he was promoted to Production Director of Wick Communications. Green has held leadership roles with IT, Composing, Press, PrePress and Distribution during his career. Green led Wick’s publications into Central Design in 2010 and was instrumental in installing 50+ Goss Community printing units throughout Wick in 2012. Green’s focus is on quality controls and job tracking implementation, training/retention programs and management information systems.

“We are excited to have Scott back at Wick Communications,” said Francis Wick, CEO. “His wealth of knowledge and prior experience helping Wick build out many of our production facilities, makes him a wonderful fit to return and help lead us again.”

Scott and his wife, Cheryl, enjoy being back in Sierra Vista with family and Green looks forward to new opportunities and challenges at Wick Communications.

Wick Communications is a family-owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines and specialty publications in 10 states. The home office is in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Wick publishes newspapers in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.