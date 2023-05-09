Harty named publisher of The Daily Iberian

Wick Communications veteran Ken Harty has been named publisher of The Daily Iberian in New Iberia, Louisiana. He succeeds Michael Messerly.

Harty, who has spent his career in the news industry, worked for The Daily Iberian from 2002 to 2006. He has also worked at the Wahpeton Daily News and Williston Herald in North Dakota, the Roanoke Rapids Daily Herald in North Carolina, and the Fergus Falls Daily Journal in Minnesota.

“I am excited to again work with the great staff at The Daily Iberian,” Harty said. “There is a handful of folks still there that I worked with back in the early 2000s, which speaks volumes to their dedication and loyalty. It will be exciting to catch up with friends and business associates who I have not seen for a long time.”

Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications, is a former assistant advertising manager at The Daily Iberian and said Harty’s experience will be an asset to the community.

“I’m happy for Ken and The Daily Iberian staff,” Wick said. “His knowledge of operations and the unique culture of the Teche area align in leading the paper.”

The Daily Iberian has evolved along with every news organization in the nation. The paper is printed and delivered three times a week by the Postal Service, a decision driven by the difficulty of recruiting and retaining drivers and the material effects of inflation on the industry.

“The Daily Iberian will continue to focus its efforts on providing quality, independent news for the community and supporting the important needs of the business community with advertising and marketing solutions,” Wick said.

Harty said New Iberia has had a place in his heart since his family left in 2006.

“My wife, Esmeralda, and daughters Jennifer and Jolene have very fond memories of our time in Louisiana and I am excited to get started,” he said.