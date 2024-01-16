Reilly Kneedler named chief of staff for Wick Communications

Reilly Kneedler has been named Wick Communications’ chief of staff, a new role for the family-owned local media company.

Kneedler will oversee special projects, work on long-term strategy, and drive digital innovation and technology integration. He will report to CEO Francis Wick, working closely with the company’s executive team.

“Reilly has an unmistakable passion and keen sense of the newspaper industry today and where the future likely leads,” Wick said. “This role is specifically created to support Wick and Reilly in his growth, providing access to every part of the organization. His focus will be on project management, technology and digital integration that support Wick in its efforts to succeed and grow.”

Kneedler, 27, has worked for Wick Communications since 2018. He was most recently the company’s digital audience editor, managing audience growth and product development. His work included coordinating the company’s recent acquisition of the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff, leading generative AI initiatives and overseeing the technical development of NABUR, Wick’s community conversations platform.

“I’m honored and grateful to step into this new role with the company, and I’m looking forward to all the great opportunities to come,” Kneedler said. “Wick Communications truly believes in the mission of local journalism and is simply a great place to work.”

Prior to his last role, he was a reporter and photographer for one of Wick’s publications, The Wenatchee World, his hometown newspaper.

Kneedler started in journalism as a photographer, freelancing for local publications all the way up to The New York Times. He turned to reporting, editing and eventually digital audience development. He attended Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.