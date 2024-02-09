Congratulations to Daisy and Matthew for being selected for the E&P 2024 25 Under 35 list!

Daisy Nelson, 25

Editor-in-Chief, Mohave Valley Daily News, Needles Desert Star and The Laughlin Times (River City Newspapers), Bullhead City, Arizona

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism

What advice do you have for other young professionals in news?

The first thing that comes to mind regards the all-too-common struggle of striking a good work-life balance. As a mother and wife, I’m grateful to have a family that gives me some incentive to put my work down and try to set healthy boundaries, but I still have a long way to go until I feel like I can claim I have that balance. READ MORE

Matthew Louviere, 33

Managing Editor, The Daily Iberian (Wick Communications), New Iberia, Louisiana

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Louisiana State University

What advice do you have for other young professionals in news?

Don’t be scared to get out there and forge your own path.

Know where your publication has been, but don’t shy away from taking it in a new, possibly uncertain direction.

Often, we cling to tradition to shield ourselves from criticism or responsibility. Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box.

Be willing to challenge yourself as a journalist. Choose the assignments that you don’t necessarily feel a strong connection with. Make an effort to communicate with those in your community who offer different life experiences. We no longer have the luxury of being bystanders to events around us. Take an active role in shaping your community. READ MORE

VIEW THE FULL LIST HERE