Bauer named publisher of Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff

Doug Bauer has been named publisher of the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff. He joined the staff on Feb. 5.

Bauer, 50, most recently served as chief strategy officer for TPC Holdings Inc. He oversaw the legacy print and online advertising operations for the Idaho-based Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, as well as diversification efforts that included a full-service digital marketing agency and a digital billboard network.

“I’m excited to work alongside the team in Flagstaff and am eager to help the Daily Sun grow its reach and build upon its strong suite of print, digital and social offerings,” Bauer said. “I look forward to getting to know the community and the people who live, work and play here over the weeks and months ahead.”

Bauer’s 33-year newspaper career began as a high school senior taking late-night sports calls for The Lewiston Tribune in Idaho.

He went on to become a sportswriter for the Bozeman Chronicle in Montana and the Tribune, then served as sports editor, city editor and eventually managing editor of the Daily News.

He returned to the Tribune as managing editor in 2010, then moved to the business side of TPC Holdings in 2017.

“Doug is a special talent, with experience in every facet of the newspaper, leading newsrooms and revenue,” CEO Francis Wick said. “He’s an inquisitive leader and brings an innovative approach to our business model. His passion is not only evident with journalism but also for northern Arizona, where his family vacations every year.”

Bauer and his wife, Jennifer, enjoy hiking, biking, skiing and paddleboarding. They have three children.

Family-owned Wick Communications purchased the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff from Lee Enterprises in September 2023. Former publisher Colleen Brady left the organization in January to become the Vice President of Development for the Arizona Media Association and the Arizona Local News Foundation.