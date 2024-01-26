Yaritza Vazquez named Publishing Operations Manager

Yaritza Vazquez has been named Publishing Operations Manager for Wick Communications, where she will oversee the company’s newspaper design and pagination.

“I feel lucky to be joining a team that believes in positively impacting communities and that shares a similar passion for design and journalism,” she said.

Vazquez most recently served as the non-dailies project manager in Gannett’s page design center, leading a team of 24 that designed more than 500 publications per week. Previously she was a page designer, team lead and project manager at Gatehouse.

Through those roles, she’s redesigned newspapers, launched new products and collaborated with journalists, advertisers and community stakeholders.

Her passion for journalism dates back to college, where she first learned page and graphic design at the University of Texas at Arlington’s student newspaper.

Vazquez will report to Editorial Director Dan Shearer and relocate to Tucson for the role. Her first day with Wick is Jan. 30.

“Yaritza understands that excellent design can elevate a newspaper, serve readers and energize newsrooms,” Shearer said. “We look forward to her arrival in Tucson.”