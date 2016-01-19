Announcement/Press Release

Tom Yunt, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wick Communications Co., has resigned his position effective April 5, 2016, Steve Phillips, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wick Communications, announced today.

Yunt has accepted a positon as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with United Communications Corporation (UCC) based in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He said his decision to leave was a personal one driven by the desire to be closer to his children and grandchildren who live in Iowa.

“The company and the Board of Directors are disappointed to see Tom leave, but we understand his need to be closer to his family,” Phillips said.

“During his two years at Wick Communications, Tom has worked with diligence to return the company to a more solid performance, enabled by a clear strategic plan, capable leadership, and disciplined execution and with an emphasis on our valued employees,” Phillips said.

“The Board of Directors will now initiate a search process for the next President & CEO of Wick Communications. Our intent is to look internally as well as externally. Without compromising on the quality of candidates our goal is to complete this search in a short period of time,” Phillips said.

“Tom will remain with Wick Communications as CEO until April, or he may depart earlier, if a new CEO is appointed before then. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Tom for his leadership and wish him well on the next step of his career,” Phillip said.

Wick Communications, which publishes newspapers located throughout the country, is headquartered in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Steven R Phillips

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Wick Communications