Welcome our New Digital Marketing Specialist

Wick Communications is pleased to announce our New Digital Marketing Specialist, Anthony Morales. He will be responsible for the scheduling, fulfillment, and optimization of digital advertising for all of Wick Communications’ websites and its products. Anthony will perform regular reporting and tracking, interpret implications to ad teams, report metrics appropriately, analyzing web traffic data, maintaining email databases, promotional products, training, customer service and work with the Digital Media team on technical issues.

Prior to Wick, Anthony worked for Simpleview Inc managing online ad campaigns for over 150 websites and 1,400 advertisers. Before Simpleview, He worked for Sunquest Information Systems where he lead implementation projects for software upgrades and enhancements.

Anthony, a San Diego native, has been living in Tucson for the last 19 years. He holds a BS Degree in Management Information Systems and a MBA. He is an avid lego collector and expecting his first child in August. Morales is based in the Tucson offices of Wick Digital.