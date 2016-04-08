Welcome our New Digital Media Manager

Wick Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of Alessia Alaimo to Digital Media Manager, effective immediately. Alaimo was previously Digital Marketing Developer for Wick Communications and began her employment as a graphic designer for Central Design in March of 2013. Alessia has been responsible for producing, maintaining, and enhancing various newspaper websites as well as to support all of Wick Communications’ digital media needs through web development, design, training, customer service and display advertisement management.

Prior to Wick, Alessia was Creative Director for a large format printer and advertising company for 7 years. While serving as Director, she expanded her graphical expertise incorporating strong technical skills in marketing and advertising both in print and digital media.

Alessia, a native Italian, graduated from Southwest University of Visual Arts with a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Communications and Graphic Design. She holds design awards from The American Advertising Federation (AAF) and received first place in AAF’s marketing campaign competition. Her interest includes video chatting with her nephews Massimo and Luca, disc golfing, trap and skeet shooting (2007 Pennsylvania Trap Competition) and rooting for Italia in the World Cup.

Alaimo is based in the Tucson offices of Wick Digital.