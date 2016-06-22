Parra joins Wick as CFO

Wick Communications welcomes an industry veteran to its senior executive team in Sierra Vista, Arizona, when Ron Parra joins the company as its chief financial officer. Parra is due to start work on July 5.

Parra has a long and varied professional career that includes top newspaper positions. Since 2011, he has been the controller for The San Diego Union Tribune. In more than a decade prior to that appointment, Parra held a variety of senior accounting positions for that company.

Over the last seven years, Parra has been instrumental in acquisitions, bank financing decisions and company restructuring efforts for San Diego’s daily newspaper. He was involved in transitions of payroll, advertising billing and other systems employed at the Tribune. He led the finance team during the acquisition and transition to Tribune Publishing.

Prior to his work in newspapering, Parra served as controller for Jefferson Smurfit, working in the reclamation division. He was also the general manager of that company’s San Diego operation.

“I’m very pleased to have Ron, and wife, Lucille, join the Wick team and become members of the Sierra Vista community,” said Francis Wick, CEO of Wick Communications. “His most recent experience and leadership at The San Diego Union Tribune uniquely qualifies him for the role of Wick CFO. Ron will bring yet another perspective to strengthen an already strong executive team at Wick.”

Parra graduated from the University of San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He and his wife have two grown children, Stephen and Nicole. In addition to spending time with the family, Parra enjoys barbecuing, playing golf and watching his beloved San Diego Chargers.