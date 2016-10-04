Lambert Inducted into Colorado State University Media Hall of Fame

Wick Communication Editorial Director Clay Lambert was inducted into the Colorado State University Media Hall of Fame last week. Lambert, who is also the editor of the Half Moon Bay Review, is a CSU graduate and longtime supporter of the land-grant school’s journalism program.

Lambert was among the second class of alumni to be so honored. Greg Luft, chairman of the CSU Department of Journalism and Media Communication, said inductees were selected based on long-term distinction in their career, evidence of leadership, their employer’s credibility and the impact of their media discipline. They also demonstrate sustained involvement with Colorado State University, he said. The new members of the hall were chosen by a vote of current Hall of Fame members and CSU journalism faculty.

The Hall of Fame includes a Pulitzer Prize winner, the public editor of The New York Times and distinguished television journalists, among others. There are now 20 members of the Hall of Fame, representing 47 years of graduating classes. Today, there are 400 undergraduates in the program.

The ceremonies were part of the CSU Media Festival, held in Fort Collins, Colo., Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. “I really can’t put into words how much this means to me,” Lambert said. “CSU has been part of my life for 30 years and the things I learned there, the friends I made there, continue to sustain me. I particularly want to thank journalism chair Greg Luft for this honor.”

The ceremonies coincided with the 125 th anniversary celebration for the student newspaper, the Rocky Mountain Collegian. Lambert was the editor-in- chief of the Collegian in 1985-1986 and while in Colorado participated in a panel discussion on the importance of the student newspaper over the years. Lambert also was part of a panel discussing the future of print journalism.