D’Orlando Joins Wick Communications as COO

John D’Orlando has been named chief operating officer of Wick Communications.

D’Orlando, 61, spent more than five years as president and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, and has served as vice president/advertising director of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group in Orlando, Florida.

As COO he will be responsible for additional support and oversight to operations, transformative projects and financial execution.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to an organization with the history and reputation for the highest quality local journalism that Wick Communications has earned in nearly a century of publishing,” D’Orlando said. “I look forward to contributing to the future growth of Wick and working closely with its outstanding team of passionate, dedicated local community leaders and experts.”

D’Orlando is a graduate of Buffalo State University in New York, and has held news industry leadership roles in business, classified advertising, digital, direct mail, retail, automotive, real estate and recruitment.

“I’ve known and regarded John D’Orlando for the past five years in his role as president and publisher of the Arizona Daily Star,” Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick said. “He’s known among his staff as a direct and supportive leader and 100% candid on the changes underway in our industry.”

D’Orlando and his wife, Georgianna, reside in Marana, Arizona. They have two sons, Christopher, a graduate of Florida Atlantic University who lives in Phoenix, and Brian, a graduate of the University of Central Florida who lives in Orlando.

D’Orlando will join Wick Communications on Feb. 27.

Wick is a family-owned community media company founded in 1926, with headquarters in Sierra Vista, Arizona. It has interests in 30 newspapers and multimedia operations in 13 Western states.