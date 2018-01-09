Congratulations Tara Klostreich! Named Publisher of the Wahpeton Operation

Wick Communications group publisher Ken Harty has named Tara Klostreich publisher of the Wahpeton operation, effective January 9.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Tara Klostreich to publisher of the Daily News, News-Monitor, Southern Valley Living and Southern Valley Shopper,” Harty said. “She has done an excellent job leading the newspaper as general manager and is ready for the next step.”

Klostreich joined the Daily News in February 2006 as an advertising representative and was promoted to assistant ad manager in July 2014. She became advertising manager in July 2015 and was named general manager in October 2016.

She is a member of the Wahpeton Rotary, past president of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Twin Town Ambassadors.

“I am excited and look forward to working with the entire staff at the Daily News, News-Monitor and Southern Valley Shopper,” Klostreich said. “I believe in our company, our newspaper, and our staff. I am committed to continuing our tradition of hometown newspaper products.”

Klostreich has two grown children, Seth, who is married to Kari, and Cole. She is married to Glenn Klostreich. She is the proud grandmother of Kaisyn. Klostreich resides in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where she is a lifelong resident.