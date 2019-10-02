Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun wins several awards

The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun won several awards in its circulation category in the Arizona Newspapers Association contest Saturday. The awards were for work from May 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019, and were handed out at the ANA Fall Convention and Annual Meeting at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino near Chandler.

“I’m proud of our efforts, particularly this past year,” Publisher Dru Sanchez said. “Our advertising team continues to help local businesses grow and draw in new customers, and our newsroom covered everything from a 500-year flood in Amado to a very busy 2018 election season.”

This year, 48 newspapers competed in five circulation categories, with more than 1,500 entries. Here are the Green Valley News awards:

ADVERTISING

•First place: Most Effective Use of Small Space, “Face Lift Painting,” Sarah Keith

•First place: Best Online Ad-Static, “Athlon Physical Therapy,” Lorraine Shaw

•First place: Best Classified Section, Eveline Eaton, Graham Harrington

•First place: Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section, “Guaranteed Delivery,” Graham Harrington

•Second place: Best Color Ad, “Chamber of Commerce,” Sarah Keith

•Second place: Best Paid Ad Series-Color, “Cloud Dancer,” Pamela Lembo

•Third place: General Excellence

•Third place: Best Online Ad-Animated, “Rancho Resort Sale,” Sarah Keith

•Third place: Public Notices, Eveline Eaton and Laurie Andes

NEWSROOM

•First place: Community Service/Journalistic Achievement, for ongoing reporting on 500-year flood in Amado

•First place: Best Use of Photography

•First place: Newspaper Supplement or Magazine, Home & Garden, editor Karen Walenga

•First place: Best Sustained Coverage or Series, Kim Smith, 500-year flood in Amado

•First place: Best Column, Feature or Criticism, Scott Dyke, “You can’t go home again”

•First place: Best Feature Story, Dan Shearer, “They set sail,” the adventures of a family sailing the Pacific.

•First place: Best Column, Analysis or Commentary, Dan Shearer, “Safeway toying with your wallet”

•Second place: Enterprise Reporting,” Andrew Paxton, “The porn problem”

•Second place: Reporting & Newswriting Excellence

•Second place: Best News Photograph, Bobby Joe Smith, “Teens: This isn’t a fad (gun protests)”

•Second place: Best Sports Photograph, Bobby Joe Smith, “On to post-season!”

•Second place: Best Feature Photograph, Bobby Joe Smith, “Brain matters”

•Second place: Investigative Reporting, Kim Smith, “State owes $12.4 million to over 70 fire districts”

•Second place: Best Headlines, Dan Shearer

•Second place: Best Sports Column, Corky Simpson, “Big Time Baseball”

•Third place: General Excellence

•Third place: Best Sustained Coverage or Series, Kitty Bottemiller, “Local Me Too stories”

•Third place: Best Column, Analysis or Commentary, Dan Shearer, “No other words: Shame on ADOT (inaction on Amado flood)”