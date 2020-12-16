Don Judd named Director of Information Technology

Wick Communications Co is pleased to announce Don Judd, Senior Network Engineer, has been promoted to Director of Information Technology on the Executive Team, effective immediately.

Don started with Wick in 2005 as IT Manager at the Sierra Vista Herald and was subsequently promoted to Senior Network Engineer at the home office in 2011.

Don has worked diligently to improve network infrastructure and security over the last 9 years, along with implementing new systems and software, keeping the company safe, secure, and efficient. Let’s all congratulate Don as he becomes an integral part of our Executive team.