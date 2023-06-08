Weiland has done two stints in the business office at the Sierra Vista Herald/Review Media, the most recent as business manager beginning in July 2021. She began her new position June 1.

Weiland lives in Hereford and has an accounting degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am excited to continue my professional journey with Wick Communications. Growing through the ranks has provided me with a fundamental understanding of the daily operations in this industry and I am looking forward to this next phase,” she said.

Weiland also worked for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) and was volunteer treasurer for the 3rd Battalion 7th Special Forces Family Readiness Group.