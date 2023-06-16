Frank Perea joins Williston and Sidney properties

Frank Perea will join the Williston Herald and Sidney Herald as publisher July 10.

Perea brings a wealth of leadership experience with community newspaper groups throughout the Northwest, Plains states and Colorado with a focus on overall and digital revenue growth. He was formally the vice president of Mullen Newspaper Company and oversees several markets directly.

Perea has served on the boards of several state newspaper associations and is a graduate of UNLV with a bachelor’s degree in communications and of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I’m thrilled to join Wick Communications, a company that shares my values and vision,” Perea said. “I look forward to bringing my passion and dedication for local journalism to the team and achieving great things together.”