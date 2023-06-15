McChesney joins Alaska properties as publisher

David McChesney has joined Wick Communications as publisher of the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman in Wasilla, Alaska. His first day is June 19.

McChesney brings a unique perspective to the role having worked on the newspaper side and on the vendor side focusing on digital tools for the industry.

McChesney graduated with honors from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Communications (photojournalism), then worked for Nixon Newspaper Group as Director of Technology in Peru, Indiana. In 1998, McChesney founded and became managing partner for 1UP, an internet software company that aided publishers in their digital transition. He left in 2021 to become Director of Publisher Engagement for ePublishing in Chicago.

“Community newspapers in a rural setting is where my heart has been since I started in the industry,” McChesney said. “Wick Communications’ Frontiersman in Wasilla, Alaska, is about as perfect a location as I could have imagined for my first publisher’s position. I am excited to get started!”

McChesney will have oversight of all aspects of the operation — advertising, editorial, circulation and commercial printing. His digital-first approach will be vital in helping to transition the Frontiersman into the digital leader in both content and advertising in the region.